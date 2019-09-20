Redfin Corporation (RDFN) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Contrasting side by side

Since Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin Corporation 19 2.75 N/A -0.81 0.00 Care.com Inc. 14 1.63 N/A 1.15 9.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Redfin Corporation and Care.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Redfin Corporation and Care.com Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8% Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16%

Liquidity

Redfin Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Care.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Redfin Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Care.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Redfin Corporation and Care.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 Care.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22.3 is Redfin Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.95%. Competitively Care.com Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 28.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Redfin Corporation seems more appealing than Care.com Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Redfin Corporation and Care.com Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.3%. About 3% of Redfin Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Care.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28% Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24%

For the past year Redfin Corporation has 25.28% stronger performance while Care.com Inc. has -43.24% weaker performance.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.