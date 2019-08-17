Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 10 6.96 N/A -0.60 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 7.80 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Red Violet Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Red Violet Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares. Competitively, 37.75% are Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Red Violet Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.