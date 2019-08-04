Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

Both Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 10 8.46 N/A -0.60 0.00 Telaria Inc. 6 6.87 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Red Violet Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Red Violet Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Telaria Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Red Violet Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Red Violet Inc. and Telaria Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Telaria Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 1.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Red Violet Inc. and Telaria Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders owned 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares. Comparatively, Telaria Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Red Violet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Telaria Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Telaria Inc. beats Red Violet Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.