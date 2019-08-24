Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

As Application Software businesses, Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 10 6.71 N/A -0.60 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.15 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Red Violet Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares and 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. Red Violet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.2%. Competitively, 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. was less bullish than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Red Violet Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.