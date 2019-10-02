Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

We will be comparing the differences between Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 13 0.00 5.83M -0.60 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 39 1.47 44.10M 1.16 37.45

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 44,166,666.67% -16.6% -14.8% Progress Software Corporation 112,643,678.16% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Progress Software Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Progress Software Corporation has a consensus price target of $49, with potential upside of 32.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Red Violet Inc. and Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 94.4% respectively. Red Violet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

Summary

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.