Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 11 6.58 N/A -0.60 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.99 N/A 0.54 11.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Red Violet Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Red Violet Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Violet Inc. Its rival NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Red Violet Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Red Violet Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 32.1%. Insiders owned roughly 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. had bullish trend while NetSol Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.