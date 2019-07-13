Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Contrasting side by side

Since Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 9 6.71 N/A -0.60 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 2.79 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Red Violet Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Red Violet Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor the Rubicon Project Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Red Violet Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Red Violet Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 31.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.7% of Red Violet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.2% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37% the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. has weaker performance than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

Red Violet Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.