Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Comparison side by side

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 9 6.49 N/A -0.60 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 5 2.53 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Red Violet Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Red Violet Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the Rubicon Project Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 40.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Red Violet Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.7% and 69.4%. Insiders owned 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.2% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37% the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31%

For the past year Red Violet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

Red Violet Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.