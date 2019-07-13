Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Comparing side by side

Both Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 9 6.71 N/A -0.60 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.10 N/A -6.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Red Violet Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Red Violet Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Red Violet Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Red Violet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.7% of Red Violet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year Red Violet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Red Violet Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.