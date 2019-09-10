Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 11 6.35 N/A -0.60 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.54 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Red Violet Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Red Violet Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Sphere 3D Corp. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sphere 3D Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Red Violet Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 6.8%. Insiders held 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. has 134.87% stronger performance while Sphere 3D Corp. has -50.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Red Violet Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.