Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Comparing side by side

Both Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 9 8.46 N/A -0.60 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.43 N/A 0.28 118.74

Demonstrates Red Violet Inc. and QAD Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Red Violet Inc. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 11.32% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares. Competitively, QAD Inc. has 76.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. was more bullish than QAD Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Red Violet Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.