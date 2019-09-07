Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 11 6.64 N/A -0.60 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.69 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Red Violet Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Red Violet Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Red Violet Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Pivotal Software Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Red Violet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pivotal Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Red Violet Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the consensus price target of Pivotal Software Inc. is $19.83, which is potential 33.45% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares and 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.1% are Pivotal Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. has 134.87% stronger performance while Pivotal Software Inc. has -42.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Red Violet Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.