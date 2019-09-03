Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) Comparing side by side

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 10 5.61 N/A -0.60 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Red Violet Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares and 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Red Violet Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.