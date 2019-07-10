Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 9 6.71 N/A -0.60 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 16 2.29 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Red Violet Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Red Violet Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Red Violet Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Nuance Communications Inc.’s consensus target price is $19.5, while its potential upside is 21.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.7% of Red Violet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.8% of Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37% Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86%

For the past year Red Violet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuance Communications Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.