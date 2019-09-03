Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Red Violet Inc. has 13.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Red Violet Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.60% -14.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Red Violet Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Red Violet Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

The potential upside of the competitors is 136.10%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Red Violet Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Red Violet Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Red Violet Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Red Violet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.