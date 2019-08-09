Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 10 6.37 N/A -0.60 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 10 3.72 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Red Violet Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Red Violet Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Red Violet Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Red Violet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Red Violet Inc. and Cloudera Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Cloudera Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 128.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% are Red Violet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Cloudera Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. had bullish trend while Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Red Violet Inc. beats Cloudera Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.