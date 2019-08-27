Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Contrasting side by side

Since Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 10 5.86 N/A -0.60 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 97 29.13 N/A 0.50 235.55

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Red Violet Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Red Violet Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Alteryx Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Red Violet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Red Violet Inc. and Alteryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Alteryx Inc.’s potential downside is -13.48% and its consensus target price is $120.14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares. Comparatively, Alteryx Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. was more bullish than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Red Violet Inc.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.