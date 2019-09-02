Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Sellers Decreased By 6.09% Their Shorts

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) had a decrease of 6.09% in short interest. RTTR’s SI was 683,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.09% from 727,800 shares previously. With 363,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s short sellers to cover RTTR’s short positions. The SI to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 15.64%. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 144,693 shares traded. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) has declined 52.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RTTR News: 22/05/2018 Ritter Pharmaceuticals to Present Two Posters at Digestive Disease Week 2018 Highlighting Treatment Data of RP-G28 for Lactose lntolerance

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:RRR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Red Rock Resorts Inc’s current price of $20.85 translates into 0.48% yield. Red Rock Resorts Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 781,725 shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has declined 39.59% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RRR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Red Rock Resorts Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRR); 08/05/2018 – Epson and Redrock Biometrics Bring First Biometric Authentication Solution to Consumer Augmented Reality Headsets; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Fitch Says China RRR Cut Supports Bank Liquidity, Not Stance Change; 24/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS RRR CUT EFFECTIVE WED. TO OFFSET IMPACT OF MATURITY; 18/04/2018 – EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies tread water, yuan down after surprise RRR cut; 18/04/2018 – China Sovereign Yield Tumbles Most Since 2016 on RRR Cut (Video); 12/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Attends Citizenship Naturalization Ceremony at Red Rock Canyon; 17/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS CHINA NEEDS RELATIVELY HIGH RRR TO PREVENT RISKS; 17/04/2018 – CHINA CUTS RRR FOR QUALIFIED BANKS BY 1 PPTS; 20/03/2018 – RED ROCK RESOURCES- JUPITER MINES ANNOUNCED COMPLETION OF AUD 51 MLN EQUAL ACCESS SHARE BUY BACK

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $9.52 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine.

More notable recent Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Provides Highlights from Lactose Intolerance Market Research Call – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and Provides a Corporate Update – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Ritter Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:RTTR) Devastating 93% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Appoints Esteemed Gastroenterologist Anthony J. Lembo, M.D. to its Medical Advisory Board – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.