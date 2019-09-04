Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; CYMBRIA SHS CL A CANADA (CYMBF) Shorts Up By 200%

CYMBRIA CORP SHS CL A CANADA (OTCMKTS:CYMBF) had an increase of 200% in short interest. CYMBF’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $42.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:RRR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Red Rock Resorts Inc’s current price of $20.24 translates into 0.49% yield. Red Rock Resorts Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 1.08 million shares traded or 37.04% up from the average. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has declined 39.59% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RRR News: 24/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS RRR CUT EFFECTIVE WED. TO OFFSET IMPACT OF MATURITY; 04/05/2018 – Velocys Sells its Second Commercial License to Red Rock Biofuels; 01/05/2018 – CARDIFF LEXINGTON BUYS RED ROCK TRAVEL GROUP; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RED ROCK RESORTS 1Q NET REV. $421.0M; 17/04/2018 – FTSE CHINA A50 FUTURES RISE 1.1% FOLLOWING RRR CUT; 20/03/2018 – RED ROCK RESOURCES- JUPITER MINES ANNOUNCED COMPLETION OF AUD 51 MLN EQUAL ACCESS SHARE BUY BACK; 24/04/2018 – CHINA CBANK SAYS RRR CUT EFFECTIVE ON WEDNESDAY, RELEASED LIQUIDITY COUNTERS MATURING REVERSE REPOS; 28/05/2018 – PBOC MAY CUT RRR MID-YEAR TO BOOST LIQUIDITY: SEC. JOURNAL; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Fitch Says China RRR Cut Supports Bank Liquidity, Not Stance Change; 17/04/2018 – China 10-year treasury futures jump after RRR cut

Cymbria Corporation is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. The company has market cap of $. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments, privately held businesses or leverage its investments.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Las Vegas activities and Native American management. It has a 49.85 P/E ratio. The firm develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

