Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI)

We will be comparing the differences between Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) and United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts Inc. 21 -1.61 53.78M 1.01 20.72 United Rentals Inc. 117 3.08 76.78M 13.51 9.37

Demonstrates Red Rock Resorts Inc. and United Rentals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. United Rentals Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Red Rock Resorts Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Red Rock Resorts Inc. is presently more expensive than United Rentals Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Red Rock Resorts Inc. and United Rentals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts Inc. 259,932,334.46% 22.7% 3% United Rentals Inc. 65,635,151.31% 32% 6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Red Rock Resorts Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival United Rentals Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Red Rock Resorts Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United Rentals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Red Rock Resorts Inc. and United Rentals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Rentals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Red Rock Resorts Inc. is $28.5, with potential upside of 40.32%. Competitively United Rentals Inc. has an average target price of $167, with potential upside of 33.99%. Based on the data shown earlier, Red Rock Resorts Inc. is looking more favorable than United Rentals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Red Rock Resorts Inc. and United Rentals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.7%. About 1% of Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are United Rentals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Rock Resorts Inc. -5.27% -3.11% -20.06% -16.64% -39.59% 2.61% United Rentals Inc. -0.06% -5.77% -8.72% -1.11% -12.99% 23.43%

For the past year Red Rock Resorts Inc. was less bullish than United Rentals Inc.

Summary

United Rentals Inc. beats Red Rock Resorts Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 20,133 slot machines; 338 table games; and 4,754 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.