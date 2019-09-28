Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) are two firms in the Rental & Leasing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts Inc. 21 -1.61 53.78M 1.01 20.72 McGrath RentCorp 66 1.96 24.06M 3.40 20.05

In table 1 we can see Red Rock Resorts Inc. and McGrath RentCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. McGrath RentCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Red Rock Resorts Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than McGrath RentCorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts Inc. 260,562,015.50% 22.7% 3% McGrath RentCorp 36,289,592.76% 14.9% 6.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Red Rock Resorts Inc. and McGrath RentCorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 3.00

Red Rock Resorts Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.5, and a 41.16% upside potential. Meanwhile, McGrath RentCorp’s average price target is $86, while its potential upside is 23.42%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Red Rock Resorts Inc. seems more appealing than McGrath RentCorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88% of McGrath RentCorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of McGrath RentCorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Rock Resorts Inc. -5.27% -3.11% -20.06% -16.64% -39.59% 2.61% McGrath RentCorp 5.11% 10.32% 6.76% 37.07% 17.05% 32.3%

For the past year Red Rock Resorts Inc. was less bullish than McGrath RentCorp.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Red Rock Resorts Inc. beats McGrath RentCorp.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 20,133 slot machines; 338 table games; and 4,754 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for use in the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.