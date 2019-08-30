Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ)

Both Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts Inc. 24 1.43 N/A 1.01 20.72 Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 15 0.18 N/A -1.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 3% Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% -16% -0.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$28.5 is Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 32.01%. Competitively the average target price of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is $22, which is potential 81.67% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Red Rock Resorts Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Rock Resorts Inc. -5.27% -3.11% -20.06% -16.64% -39.59% 2.61% Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -1.27% -0.89% -2.91% 9.4% 20.87% 30.87%

For the past year Red Rock Resorts Inc. was less bullish than Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Red Rock Resorts Inc. beats Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 20,133 slot machines; 338 table games; and 4,754 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. It offers vehicle rental services approximately from 1,600 airport rental locations and 2,600 off airport locations in the United States; and 1,400 airport rental locations and 4,100 off airport rental locations internationally to business and leisure customers. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations; and sells ancillary products and services. It also owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management business that operates the Firefly and Hertz 24/7 car sharing rental business in international markets; and sells vehicles through its Hertz Car Sales. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,900 vehicles in the United States and 196,600 vehicles in international operations. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Localiza. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.