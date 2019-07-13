Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Reaches $22.36 After 9.00% Up Move; ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE ORDINARY SHAR (ADVOF) Shorts Down By 12.65%

The stock of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 252,256 shares traded. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has declined 31.34% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RRR News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RED ROCK RESORTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $140.1M; 17/04/2018 – Red Rock Resources Sells 20% Stake in Jupiter Mines; 25/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS RRR CUT-MLF SWAP TO IMPROVE LIQUIDITY STRUCTURE; 17/04/2018 – VELOCYS PLC – NOTES RECENT PRESS COVERAGE RELATED TO RED ROCK BIOFUELS LLC’S COMMENCEMENT OF CONSTRUCTION OF ITS BIOREFINERY IN LAKEVIEW, OREGON; 08/05/2018 – Epson and Redrock Biometrics Bring First Biometric Authentication Solution to Consumer Augmented Reality Headsets; 30/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Northwest Newsweek: April 27, 2018: Red Rock sewage treatment plant; 02/05/2018 – Red Rock Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS CHINA NEEDS RELATIVELY HIGH RRR TO PREVENT RISKS; 17/04/2018 – PBOC: TARGETED RRR CUT FOR BANKS TO REPAY MLF LOANS; 26/04/2018 – Aussie Fave, Red Rock Deli Potato Chips, Debut Stateside Featuring Exotic New FlavorsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.62 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $24.37 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RRR worth $235.80M more.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) had a decrease of 12.65% in short interest. ADVOF’s SI was 98,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.65% from 113,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 987 days are for ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)’s short sellers to cover ADVOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 129 shares traded or 138.89% up from the average. ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. It operates through two divisions, Las Vegas activities and Native American management. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. The firm develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Analysts await Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. RRR’s profit will be $25.78M for 25.41 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Red Rock Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RRR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Red Rock Resorts (RRR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China Q2 GDP growth seen easing to 6.2%, more stimulus expected – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China cbank injects funds, second phase of RRR cut takes effect – Nasdaq” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China’s 2019 growth seen slowing to 6.2% as trade war weighs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CV Sciences: The Rewards Outweigh The Risks – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADVA AG Optical Networking 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telenor: Emerging Markets Continue To Be Vital To Success – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Largo Resources: Pure Vanadium Play – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ch.7 Bankruptcy And Sears Holdings – Some Insight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, makes, and sells optical and Ethernet networking solutions to telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services. The company has market cap of $380.68 million. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 and FSP 3000 CloudConnect; packet edge and aggregation products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, ensemble orchestrators, ensemble analytics, ensemble controllers, and ensemble network controllers, as well as FSP 150 ProVMi and FSP 150VMe. It has a 64.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides timing and synchronization products; fiber assurance products; and automated network management products, such as FSP service manager, FSP network manager, and FSP network hypervisor that offers an unified platform for network operations.