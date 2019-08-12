Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Reaches $19.66 After 4.00% Up Move; Last Week Stryker (SYK) Coverage

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation had 24 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, July 26. Robert W. Baird maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Friday, July 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $23900 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, July 26. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, July 26. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. See Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $206.0000 New Target: $239.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $232.0000 New Target: $237.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $195.0000 New Target: $233.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $218.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $232.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $201.0000 New Target: $206.0000 Maintain

The stock of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 302,998 shares traded. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has declined 39.59% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RRR News: 01/05/2018 – Red Rock Resorts 1Q Rev $421M; 25/04/2018 – PBOC: BANKING LIQUIDITY BASICALLY UNCHANGED AFTER RRR-MLF SWAP; 01/05/2018 – RED ROCK RESORTS 1Q NET REV. $421.0M, EST. $415.8M; 17/04/2018 – China 10-year treasury futures jump after RRR cut; 01/05/2018 – Cardiff Lexington Corporation Acquires Red Rock Travel Group; 24/04/2018 – RESEARCHER SEES CHINA TO CUT RRR CONTINUOUSLY: SEC. JOURNAL; 01/05/2018 – Red Rock Resorts 1Q Net $82.1M; 05/03/2018 CHINA SHOULD CUT RRR TO PREVENT RISKS FROM LOWER GROWTH:JOURNAL; 24/04/2018 – OFFICIAL SEES BIG ROOM IN CHINA’S FUTURE RRR CUT: BUS. HERALD; 24/04/2018 – OFFICIAL SEES LIKELY CHINA RRR CUTS OF 6-8 PPTS IN 3 YRS: 21STThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.30 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $20.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RRR worth $92.12M more.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity. 41 shares were bought by Doliveux Roch, worth $8,726.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold Stryker Corporation shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha & Com holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 81,053 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 45,000 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Co owns 1,200 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,671 shares stake. Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). First Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 298,815 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt reported 63,140 shares. Hilltop Holdings has 1,432 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Plc has invested 0.1% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ci Investments Inc holds 66,550 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 253,112 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 425 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Lc has 0.18% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Proshare Lc reported 48,345 shares stake. 27,587 are held by Bb&T Securities Limited.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. The company has market cap of $81.65 billion. It operates through three divisions: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. It has a 23.35 P/E ratio. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

