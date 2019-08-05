Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Reaches $19.07 1 Year Low; Blackbaud (BLKB)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 102 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 83 sold and trimmed equity positions in Blackbaud Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 49.62 million shares, down from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackbaud Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 64 Increased: 67 New Position: 35.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Las Vegas activities and Native American management. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. The firm develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 157.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. for 4.57 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,740 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc has 3.21% invested in the company for 81,751 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has invested 2.44% in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.