Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) and CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Comparison side by side

Both Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) and CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) are each other’s competitor in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts Inc. 24 1.28 N/A 1.01 20.72 CAI International Inc. 24 0.71 N/A 3.75 6.08

Table 1 highlights Red Rock Resorts Inc. and CAI International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CAI International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Rock Resorts Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Red Rock Resorts Inc. is presently more expensive than CAI International Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Red Rock Resorts Inc. and CAI International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 3% CAI International Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, CAI International Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Red Rock Resorts Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CAI International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Inc. and CAI International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CAI International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$31 is Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 65.95%. Competitively CAI International Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, with potential upside of 56.42%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Red Rock Resorts Inc. seems more appealing than CAI International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of CAI International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of CAI International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Rock Resorts Inc. -5.27% -3.11% -20.06% -16.64% -39.59% 2.61% CAI International Inc. -5.71% -11.83% -3.1% -7.13% 3.35% -1.85%

For the past year Red Rock Resorts Inc. has 2.61% stronger performance while CAI International Inc. has -1.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Red Rock Resorts Inc. beats CAI International Inc.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 20,133 slot machines; 338 table games; and 4,754 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade and other non-hazardous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,160,336 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 6,459 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.