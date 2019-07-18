Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Analysts See $0.22 EPS; Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio (NXN) Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $0.22 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. RRR’s profit would be $25.77M giving it 25.58 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see 37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 248,654 shares traded. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has declined 31.34% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RRR News: 24/05/2018 – PHILIPPINE C.BANK SAYS CUT IN RRR EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 01/05/2018 – RED ROCK RESORTS 1Q EPS 65C; 28/05/2018 – PBOC MAY CUT RRR MID-YEAR TO BOOST LIQUIDITY: SEC. JOURNAL; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RED ROCK RESORTS 1Q NET REV. $421.0M; 17/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS CHINA NEEDS RELATIVELY HIGH RRR TO PREVENT RISKS; 02/05/2018 – Red Rock Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 CHINA SHOULD CUT RRR TO PREVENT RISKS FROM LOWER GROWTH:JOURNAL; 30/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Northwest Newsweek: April 27, 2018: Red Rock sewage treatment plant; 18/04/2018 – China Sovereign Yield Tumbles Most Since 2016 on RRR Cut (Video); 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Fitch Says China RRR Cut Supports Bank Liquidity, Not Stance Change

Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio (NXN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 4 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 4 cut down and sold their equity positions in Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio. The institutional investors in our database now own: 281,269 shares, down from 296,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 5,288 shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) has risen 6.92% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.49% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 188,687 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 11,539 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,663 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 38,935 shares.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $54.46 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, Las Vegas activities and Native American management. It has a 17.61 P/E ratio. The firm develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.