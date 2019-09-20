Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)’s Financial Results Comparing With RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)

As Restaurants companies, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.34 N/A -0.78 0.00 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 19 0.92 N/A 1.52 11.17

Table 1 demonstrates Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.1% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30.5 is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -11.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.5% are RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -4.51% 8.51% 2.23% 1.54% -30.19% 23.58% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09%

For the past year Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. had bullish trend while RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.