Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Reaches $33.48 After 5.00% Down Move; Boothbay Fund Management Boosted Its Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Holding

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) stake by 73.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 39,718 shares as Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI)’s stock 0.00%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 94,011 shares with $1.21M value, up from 54,293 last quarter. Si Finl Group Inc Md now has $174.90 million valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

The stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.07% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 201,077 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Rev $421.5M; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.69; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 75C; 19/03/2018 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Saddles Up with Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and The Grand Brie Burger; 20/03/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – Red Robin Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: RRGB, TCS & moreThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $434.11 million company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $31.81 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RRGB worth $21.71M less.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Global Blood Therapeutics In stake by 9,280 shares to 8,773 valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Beigene Ltd (Put) stake by 51 shares and now owns 46 shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 204,957 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 17,652 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 35,395 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3 shares. Stifel Finance has 28,571 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 501,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Yakira Cap Mgmt invested in 72,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Limited Company owns 160,078 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 13,934 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 7,928 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). State Street Corporation holds 185,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,310 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI).

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining and fast-casual restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $434.11 million. As of September 6, 2017, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants. It currently has negative earnings.

