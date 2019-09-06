Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Reaches $33.12 After 5.00% Up Move; Personal Capital Advisors Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $7.68 Million

The stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 151,949 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 11/04/2018 – Red Robin is Latest Brand to Join Dinova Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN SAYS IT WILL MEET FY EARNINGS TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Rev $421.5M; 23/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in New York; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 75c; 20/03/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in TexasThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $429.55 million company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $34.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RRGB worth $21.48M more.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 15.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verizon Communications Inc. now has $241.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 3.36 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 6.28% more from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 53,266 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Company owns 39,472 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). The California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 37,100 shares. Gmt stated it has 103,095 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com accumulated 30,553 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,650 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Northern accumulated 178,999 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Panagora Asset reported 19,259 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Vanguard Group reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 237.50% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.36% negative EPS growth.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining and fast-casual restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $429.55 million. As of September 6, 2017, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants. It currently has negative earnings.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.33 million activity. 203,336 shares were bought by Vintage Capital Management LLC, worth $5.28M on Friday, May 31. Kaufman Glenn B. bought 2,000 shares worth $52,000.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 5.59% above currents $58.72 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Fincl Inc invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jones Financial Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 199,145 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 9,490 shares. Sun Life Financial has 26,122 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Forte Llc Adv holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,182 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP invested in 0.61% or 350,310 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.28M are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 137,773 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 845,349 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 341,476 shares. North Star Management owns 99,758 shares. First Bankshares invested in 0.46% or 108,402 shares. Moreover, Reik Company Lc has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,363 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 13,691 shares.

