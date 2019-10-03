Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) Comparison side by side

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 33 2.94 11.31M -0.78 0.00 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 18 0.22 8.89M 1.52 11.17

In table 1 we can see Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 33,801,554.09% -2.6% -1.1% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 49,943,820.22% 14% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a -6.38% downside potential and a consensus target price of $30.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares and 49.1% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.5% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -4.51% 8.51% 2.23% 1.54% -30.19% 23.58% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09%

For the past year Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. had bullish trend while RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.