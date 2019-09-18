Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Contrasting side by side

As Restaurants companies, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.
|31
|0.35
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|2
|0.20
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.
|0.00%
|-2.6%
|-1.1%
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|0.00%
|-4.6%
|-2.5%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.15 beta indicates that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.
Liquidity
0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Its rival Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -13.55% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. with average price target of $30.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.5% respectively. 1.8% are Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.
|-4.51%
|8.51%
|2.23%
|1.54%
|-30.19%
|23.58%
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|-3.66%
|5.14%
|-17.49%
|-24.46%
|-56.19%
|-26.4%
For the past year Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has 23.58% stronger performance while Good Times Restaurants Inc. has -26.4% weaker performance.
Summary
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Good Times Restaurants Inc.
Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.
