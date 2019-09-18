Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Contrasting side by side

As Restaurants companies, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.35 N/A -0.78 0.00 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.20 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.1% Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Its rival Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -13.55% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. with average price target of $30.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31.5% respectively. 1.8% are Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -4.51% 8.51% 2.23% 1.54% -30.19% 23.58% Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4%

For the past year Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has 23.58% stronger performance while Good Times Restaurants Inc. has -26.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.