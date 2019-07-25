Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; Ingredion (INGR) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was initiated by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. See Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) latest ratings:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining and fast-casual restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $457.19 million. As of November 14, 2017, it operated approximately 570 Red Robin restaurants. It currently has negative earnings.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. On Friday, May 31 Vintage Capital Management LLC bought $5.28 million worth of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) or 203,336 shares. Kaufman Glenn B. also bought $52,000 worth of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 6.28% more from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 8,161 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) or 1,414 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 26,447 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest stated it has 0.01% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.02% or 13,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 55,855 shares. Sei has 29,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 37,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intll Group Inc invested in 0% or 9,811 shares. Dean Mgmt holds 28,640 shares. Principal Gp reported 104,186 shares. Vanguard Gru has 791,981 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Ingredion Incorporated shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt owns 295,516 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 262,867 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 369 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 692 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 26,478 shares. Davenport And Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 11,248 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 0.16% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa invested in 0% or 5,204 shares. 14,013 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.09% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 2,640 shares. Pggm has invested 0.16% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Citadel Lc accumulated 192,713 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 19,507 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 13,598 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

