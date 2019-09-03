Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) Shareholder Gmt Capital Has Raised Position; As Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shares Declined, Crestwood Advisors Raised Holding

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by 239.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 72,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The hedge fund held 103,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 30,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 215,862 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 75c; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Rev $421.5M; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.69; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Red Robin

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 25,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 244,676 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 218,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 4.71 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.33 million activity. 203,336 shares were bought by Vintage Capital Management LLC, worth $5.28M on Friday, May 31.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 699,706 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $33.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 23,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,727 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

