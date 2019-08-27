Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) Holder Gmt Capital Has Raised Position; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Cut Its Stake

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 28,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 180,434 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 209,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 1.18 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/05/2018 – Family Release Regarding the Passing of Apollo, Skylab Astronaut Alan Bean; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtgs To Apollo Series 2018-1 Trust; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS ON POTENTIAL RACKSPACE IPO; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES TO CONSIDER SEEKING HOLDERS NOD FOR DEBENTURE SALE; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Is Said to Explore Sale of U.S. Chemicals Maker Momentive; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by 239.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 72,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The hedge fund held 103,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 30,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.37% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 341,145 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Capital Management Exits Position in Red Robin; 20/04/2018 – Red Robin Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT GUEST COUNTS INCREASED 0.1%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES; 16/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppdai Group Inc by 1.05M shares to 9.81M shares, valued at $37.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 8,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $52,000 was bought by Kaufman Glenn B..

