Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) Touches $44.56 Low on Aug, 28; Pioneer Investment Management Increased Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Position

The stock of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) reached all time low today, Aug, 28 and still has $41.00 target or 8.00% below today’s $44.56 share price. This indicates more downside for the $325.30M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $41.00 PT is reached, the company will be worth $26.02M less. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 3,932 shares traded. Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) stake by 16.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 18,696 shares as Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 133,415 shares with $27.64 million value, up from 114,719 last quarter. Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc now has $8.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $204.43. About 59,904 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Red River Bank that provides banking services and products to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. The company has market cap of $325.30 million. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. The firm operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana.

Among 3 analysts covering Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Huntington Ingalls has $27500 highest and $220 lowest target. $253.33’s average target is 23.92% above currents $204.43 stock price. Huntington Ingalls had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 3,761 shares. 9,844 were reported by Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 174 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1,378 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.24% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 3,278 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1,300 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Lc reported 1,088 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Delaware holds 56,025 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 2,458 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 6,307 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 517,854 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 10,251 shares.

