Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) Touches $42.75 Low on Sep, 1; Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) SI Increased By 10.72%

The stock of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) reached all time low today, Sep, 1 and still has $40.61 target or 5.00% below today’s $42.75 share price. This indicates more downside for the $312.34M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $40.61 PT is reached, the company will be worth $15.62 million less. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 2,808 shares traded. Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) had an increase of 10.72% in short interest. NSSC’s SI was 1.17M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.72% from 1.06M shares previously. With 205,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s short sellers to cover NSSC’s short positions. The SI to Napco Security Technologies Inc’s float is 10.17%. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 151,619 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Red River Bank that provides banking services and products to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. The company has market cap of $312.34 million. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. It has a 12.39 P/E ratio. The firm operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company has market cap of $637.02 million. The firm offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. It has a 57.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

