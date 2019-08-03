Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) Reaches $47.10 Low on Aug, 3; Hercules Technology Growth Capital Has 1.06 Sentiment

The stock of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) reached all time low today, Aug, 3 and still has $45.22 target or 4.00% below today’s $47.10 share price. This indicates more downside for the $343.84 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $45.22 PT is reached, the company will be worth $13.75 million less. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4,845 shares traded. Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc (HTGC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 66 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 62 sold and trimmed holdings in Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 28.54 million shares, down from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 43 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings and established-stage companies. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. It provides asset financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans/leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory.

Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd holds 4.91% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. for 2.40 million shares. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owns 173,390 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.75% invested in the company for 615,330 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has invested 1.72% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 376,870 shares.

The stock increased 3.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 1.65M shares traded or 193.57% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘

