Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) Reaches $46.42 Low on Aug, 8; Northeast Investment Management Has Cut Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake By $351,325

The stock of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) reached all time low today, Aug, 8 and still has $42.24 target or 9.00% below today’s $46.42 share price. This indicates more downside for the $338.91 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $42.24 PT is reached, the company will be worth $30.50 million less. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 2,396 shares traded. Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management decreased Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) stake by 6.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management sold 1,495 shares as Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 22,400 shares with $5.27 million value, down from 23,895 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated Cl A now has $294.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.81% or $7.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.87. About 2.15M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Red River Bank that provides banking services and products to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. The company has market cap of $338.91 million. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The firm operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana.

Northeast Investment Management increased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 10,109 shares to 58,483 valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 2,156 shares and now owns 4,623 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Company L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 711,675 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd has 15,652 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Serv Automobile Association stated it has 411,325 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Company holds 4.12% or 72,002 shares in its portfolio. 13,567 are owned by Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Liability Com. Capital Intll Ltd Ca has 37,890 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.61% or 28,698 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Midas Management accumulated 13,400 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 231,576 shares. Seven Post Inv Office Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,165 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 3,388 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,300 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd owns 10,704 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.67 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, July 29. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.