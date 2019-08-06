Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) Reaches $46.35 Low on Aug, 6; Shorts at MAPLE LEAF FOODS NEW ORDINARY SHARES (MLFNF) Raised By 21.2%

The stock of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) reached all time low today, Aug, 6 and still has $44.96 target or 3.00% below today’s $46.35 share price. This indicates more downside for the $338.37M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $44.96 PT is reached, the company will be worth $10.15M less. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 2,077 shares traded. Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had an increase of 21.2% in short interest. MLFNF’s SI was 408,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.2% from 337,300 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 151 days are for MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)’s short sellers to cover MLFNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 1,094 shares traded. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. operates as a consumer packaged meats firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It operates in two divisions, Meat Products Group and Agribusiness Group. It has a 28.94 P/E ratio. The Meat Products Group segment offers prepared meats and meals, lunch kits, and snacks, as well as fresh pork, poultry, and turkey products.

More recent Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Maple Leaf Foods Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “The Pros And Cons To Investing In Maple Leaf Foods – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Maple Leaf Foods To Acquire Lightlife Foods For $140 Million – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 24, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Red River Bank that provides banking services and products to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. The company has market cap of $338.37 million. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The firm operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana.