Red Mountain Capital Partners Trimmed Its Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holding as Shares Rose; As Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Stock Rose, Ws Management Lllp Has Upped by $521,500 Its Stake

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.8. About 355,335 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 58,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 114,910 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 182,122 shares to 355,319 shares, valued at $30.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 72,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,731 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,134 activity. 2,400 shares were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr, worth $49,776. 1,000 shares were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C., worth $21,690 on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

