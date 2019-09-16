Red Mountain Capital Partners Lowered By $29.04 Million Its Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Stake; Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Shorts Down By 25.43%

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) stake by 95.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21 million shares as Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc holds 58,594 shares with $1.43 million value, down from 1.27 million last quarter. Air Transport Services Grp I now has $1.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 218,106 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) had a decrease of 25.43% in short interest. CNAT’s SI was 2.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25.43% from 3.73M shares previously. With 953,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s short sellers to cover CNAT’s short positions. The SI to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 10.63%. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.0069 during the last trading session, reaching $0.38. About 599,849 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 91.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Trial Did Not Meet Its Primary Endpoint in the Heterogeneous Overall Trial Population; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 18/04/2018 – CONATUS: IDN-7314 CUTS HEPATIC TISSUE FACTOR-DRIVEN COAGULATION; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR Clinical Trial; 05/04/2018 – Conatus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 19/03/2018 – Conatus at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Treatment Effect in Subgroup of Patients Supports Further Evaluation; 08/03/2018 – Conatus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Investors Who Bought Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 96% – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Many Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CNAT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance" published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Conatus (CNAT) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Stops Emricasan Studies – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.19 million shares or 37.38% less from 8.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning owns 22,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 517 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 1,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 25,350 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 83,300 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 16,600 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 15,300 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 40,134 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 87,494 shares. Hightower Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 1.47M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 76 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 51,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 29,224 shares.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.61 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,757 activity. The insider Berger Michael L bought 3,850 shares worth $84,623. Crippen Jeffrey C. had bought 1,000 shares worth $21,690. The insider Coretz Robert K. bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250. Johns Raymond E Jr also bought $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. HETE JOSEPH C had bought 2,500 shares worth $50,100 on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement has 98,544 shares. Sei invested in 0.01% or 96,974 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,355 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 118 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 1,302 shares. Globeflex Lp, a California-based fund reported 30,203 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Carroll Finance Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 100 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Inc New York has 0.13% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Aldebaran Fincl Inc invested in 61,821 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 34,093 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.32M shares. 260,980 were reported by Driehaus Management Ltd Co. 12,053 are held by Suntrust Banks. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 105,072 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Rich Corrado Elected President of ATSG – Business Wire" on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Amazon Shifts Two Freighters From Atlas Air To ATSG Operation – Yahoo Finance" published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: "Amazon May Have Airline Troubles Over the Holidays – The Motley Fool" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For VBK – Nasdaq" published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Read This Before Selling Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 23, 2019.