Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Havens Advisors Upped by $867,412 Its Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc analyzed 94,734 shares as the company's stock declined 14.05% . The hedge fund held 680,926 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, down from 775,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.52M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 314,652 shares traded or 149.42% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500.

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 119,576 shares to 422,787 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 63,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).