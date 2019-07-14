Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted Position by $440,000; Air Lease (AL) Holder Southport Management Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 87,930 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 02/04/2018 – RLH PROPERTIES APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE OF MXN6.69B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion; 17/04/2018 – Red Lion Controls Adds PID Controller Capabilities for Complete HMI Solution; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 08/05/2018 – RLH CORPORATION APPOINTS NATE TROUP CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – RLH Equity Partners Portfolio Companies Recognized with Awards; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $38.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.03 million shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 46,221 shares. 1,106 are held by Ameritas Inv Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 22,729 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Ltd Ma has 1.07% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 481,052 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 89,441 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 60,800 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 451,953 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Brandywine Invest Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 11,160 shares. Adirondack Research & Mngmt Inc invested in 0.3% or 59,307 shares. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Moreover, White Pine Cap Ltd has 0.29% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 96,565 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 76,831 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 165,264 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 14,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

