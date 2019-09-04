Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Reaches $5.79 After 4.00% Up Move; Last Week Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Kingfisher PLC (LON:KGF), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Kingfisher PLC has GBX 320 highest and GBX 180 lowest target. GBX 226.25’s average target is 16.03% above currents GBX 195 stock price. Kingfisher PLC had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform”. The stock of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by JP Morgan. See Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) latest ratings:

02/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 211.00 Downgrade

The stock of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 183,870 shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Start Consulting Work on June 1; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Earnings and Cash Flow; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – ENGAGED DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ON APRIL 19 TO ASSIST CO IN ARRANGING A $40 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – RLH CORPORATION APPOINTS NATE TROUP CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – CONSISTENT WITH ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE REMAINS $27 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle Will End Employment With Co Effective May 31; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 03/05/2018 – RLH Equity Partners Portfolio Companies Recognized with Awards; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red LionThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $145.43 million company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $6.02 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RLH worth $5.82 million more.

The stock decreased 0.20% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 195. About 7.37 million shares traded. Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement services and products through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company has market cap of 4.04 billion GBP. The firm offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products. It has a 19.12 P/E ratio. It also engages in the property investment, sourcing, finance, and IT services businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 24,338 shares. Marathon Cap has invested 0.57% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Washington Trust Financial Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Columbia Pacific Limited Com has invested 9.39% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Coliseum Mngmt Lc owns 3.66M shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Management Lc has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 22,729 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 51,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com holds 32,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Portolan Capital Ltd has invested 0.57% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Rutabaga Mgmt Limited Ma accumulated 481,052 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 89,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Washington owns 70,310 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Pcl stated it has 2,305 shares. Blackrock owns 1.30 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $145.43 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment. It currently has negative earnings. It also promotes and presents entertainment productions under the WestCoast Entertainment name.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 129.17% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. RLH’s profit will be $1.76 million for 20.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -240.00% EPS growth.

