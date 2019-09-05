Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Holding Held by Rutabaga Capital Management Llc; Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Position Has Raised by Concorde Asset Management Llc

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 10.83 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 198,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The hedge fund held 481,052 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 282,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 75,764 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, LLC SUBSIDIARY OF WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corp Agrees to Acquire Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle Will End Employment With Co Effective May 31; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $33 MLN VS $36.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q Rev $38.5M; 15/05/2018 – The Island by Hotel RL Opens in Fort Walton Beach, Florida; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – IN 2018, ANTICIPATED SALES OF HOTELS WILL REDUCE COMPANY HOTEL DIVISIONAL PROFITABILITY; 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 89,441 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 257,936 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mngmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). International Group holds 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 10,289 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Ltd owns 49,063 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 1.05 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 40,245 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. State Street owns 242,992 shares. 10,911 were reported by Aqr Capital Lc. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 16,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Friess Associate Ltd Liability owns 165,264 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares to 375,806 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,883 shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 0.02% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 116,179 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability owns 21,389 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 69 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 13,242 shares. 1.12 million were accumulated by Shell Asset Communication. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Advisory Serv Networks Llc holds 0.01% or 14,931 shares. Andra Ap owns 906,900 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Narwhal Cap Mngmt invested in 0.65% or 298,935 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 4,405 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.05% or 2.76 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Prudential Public Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 97,148 shares. Moreover, Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp has 0.29% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 2.53 million shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. On Friday, June 7 the insider Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936. 300,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $2.89M were bought by KEYES KEVIN.