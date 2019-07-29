Red Lion Hotels (RLH) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Has 1.04 Sentiment

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 28 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 27 sold and reduced stakes in Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 7.57 million shares, down from 8.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. RLH’s profit would be $494,437 giving it 80.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s analysts see -111.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 143,867 shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q Rev $38.5M; 06/03/2018 RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9 Million; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – 2018 MIDSCALE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR EXPECTED TO INCREASE 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $38.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – RLH PROPERTIES APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE OF MXN6.69B; 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 145,528 shares traded. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) has risen 9.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.96% the S&P500.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. for 1.24 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 395,648 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 84,281 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has invested 0.99% in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 497,639 shares.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $159.70 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment. It currently has negative earnings. It also promotes and presents entertainment productions under the WestCoast Entertainment name.