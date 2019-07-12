Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; S&T Bank Has Lifted By $415,647 Its Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake

Analysts expect Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 130.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. RLH’s profit would be $741,138 giving it 59.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s analysts see -117.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 27,419 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Lion Hotels Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLH); 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces $30M Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q Rev $33M; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels to Acquire Brand for $27M Cas; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corp Agrees to Acquire Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.06

S&T Bank increased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 7.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank acquired 46,183 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)'s stock rose 3.61%. The S&T Bank holds 639,643 shares with $6.40M value, up from 593,460 last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $4.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 2.04M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadcom, FedEx and Omega Flex – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Flex Ltd. (FLEX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Sotheby’s Jumps On Acquisition News; Flex Pharma Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : CMCSA, QQQ, VIAB, COST, FLEX, MGI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 6.

S&T Bank decreased Altaba Inc stake by 10,003 shares to 103,034 valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 32,158 shares and now owns 21,089 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5,918 activity. 76 shares valued at $601 were sold by Li Jennifer on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $5,317 were sold by Tan Lay Koon on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co reported 105,475 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated holds 13,481 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 20,433 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 172 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.21 million shares. Ent Corp accumulated 145 shares. Sei Invests has 836,701 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.32% or 183,000 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd accumulated 0.27% or 44,714 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). M&T Bancorp Corp accumulated 21,969 shares. 572,835 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 3,047 shares. 680,173 were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Bailard has 136,138 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 46,221 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 257,936 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 1,106 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has 456,800 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 148,600 shares. Portolan Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 680,926 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% stake. Brandywine Management Limited reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 60,800 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 1.05M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Comml Bank has 65,815 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 10,911 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 14,600 shares.