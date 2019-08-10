Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH)’s Financial Results Comparing With InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been rivals in the Lodging for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Lion Hotels Corporation 8 1.15 N/A -0.21 0.00 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 64 3.78 N/A 1.90 36.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Red Lion Hotels Corporation and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -1.7% InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 0.00% -30.1% 10.8%

Volatility & Risk

Red Lion Hotels Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Red Lion Hotels Corporation and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Red Lion Hotels Corporation is $12.5, with potential upside of 108.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.8% of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Lion Hotels Corporation -0.44% -5.56% -14.05% -27.53% -44.57% -17.2% InterContinental Hotels Group PLC -0.13% 2.75% 4.89% 19.57% 12.19% 28.06%

For the past year Red Lion Hotels Corporation has -17.2% weaker performance while InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has 28.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors InterContinental Hotels Group PLC beats Red Lion Hotels Corporation.