Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH)’s Financial Results Comparing With InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been rivals in the Lodging for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Red Lion Hotels Corporation
|8
|1.15
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|64
|3.78
|N/A
|1.90
|36.92
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Red Lion Hotels Corporation and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Red Lion Hotels Corporation
|0.00%
|-2.8%
|-1.7%
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|0.00%
|-30.1%
|10.8%
Volatility & Risk
Red Lion Hotels Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
Red Lion Hotels Corporation and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Red Lion Hotels Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Red Lion Hotels Corporation is $12.5, with potential upside of 108.68%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 75% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.8% of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Red Lion Hotels Corporation
|-0.44%
|-5.56%
|-14.05%
|-27.53%
|-44.57%
|-17.2%
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|-0.13%
|2.75%
|4.89%
|19.57%
|12.19%
|28.06%
For the past year Red Lion Hotels Corporation has -17.2% weaker performance while InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has 28.06% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors InterContinental Hotels Group PLC beats Red Lion Hotels Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.