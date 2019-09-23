Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
75% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Red Lion Hotels Corporation
|0.00%
|-2.80%
|-1.70%
|Industry Average
|4.58%
|41.45%
|5.68%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Red Lion Hotels Corporation
|N/A
|7
|0.00
|Industry Average
|167.88M
|3.67B
|68.25
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Red Lion Hotels Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.25
|1.88
|2.44
The competitors have a potential upside of 44.00%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Red Lion Hotels Corporation
|-0.44%
|-5.56%
|-14.05%
|-27.53%
|-44.57%
|-17.2%
|Industry Average
|1.50%
|1.57%
|3.41%
|13.40%
|10.86%
|20.89%
For the past year Red Lion Hotels Corporation has -17.20% weaker performance while Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s rivals have 20.89% stronger performance.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.78 shows that Red Lion Hotels Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.21 which is 21.18% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Red Lion Hotels Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s rivals beat Red Lion Hotels Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.