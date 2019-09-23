Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0.00% -2.80% -1.70% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Red Lion Hotels Corporation N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.88 2.44

The competitors have a potential upside of 44.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Red Lion Hotels Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Lion Hotels Corporation -0.44% -5.56% -14.05% -27.53% -44.57% -17.2% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Red Lion Hotels Corporation has -17.20% weaker performance while Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s rivals have 20.89% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.78 shows that Red Lion Hotels Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.21 which is 21.18% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Red Lion Hotels Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s rivals beat Red Lion Hotels Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.